Fatal Wreck in Philadelphia

At approximately 1:15 pm Philadelphia Police, Neshoba EMS, and Philadelphia Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The wreck occurred at the intersection of Highway 16 E and Williamson Street in Philadelphia.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find an 18-wheeler FedEx Truck had t-boned a small tan sedan.

Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief Dale Yates stated the sedan pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler traveling west bound on Highway 16. The tan sedan sustained heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

Philadelphia Fire Department Battalion Chief Dale Yates said a female passenger traveling in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was airlifted to University Medical Center in Jackson.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.