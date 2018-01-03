Father killed, family loses everything in fire

A father was killed and his family of seven lost everything in a fire just before Christmas.

The fire destroyed the Creekmore’s home in the House community in Neshoba County just two days before Christmas.

“Our first units were on scene within about 11 minutes,” said House Fire Chief Richelle Alexander. “They reported back on the radio that the house was fully involved.”

The family of seven was able to get out except for one, David Creekmore’s son, Drew. David ran back in and made it out alive with his son.

“A few days later [David] passed away from his injuries and a heart attack,” said Brian Moore, neighbor.

The family also lost all their belongings.

“Anytime there is a fire and people lose everything it’s just really upsetting to us because we try our best to prevent that if at all possible,” said Alexander.

But firefighters were no match against Mother Nature. Relentless, gusty winds fueled the fire and the house was gone before the first engine arrived.

“I was actually at work that night,” said Moore. “I heard it all on the radio. I knew it was close to my house. I called my wife and got her up and everything to make sure everyone was out of the house across the road.”

Neighbors in the House area are collecting donations to help the Creekmores.

“We couldn’t do much ourselves, so we decided we’d send out, and take donations of anything we could and just try to help this family out,” said Moore.

The family needs clothes, shoes and school supplies.

Seven-year-old Audrey:

Shoes: 6 kids, 7 women’s

Pants: medium

Shirt: medium juniors

Sixteen-year-old Drew:

Shoes size: 13

Pants: 44/32

Shirt: 3X

Seventeen-year-old Emily:

Shoes: 8.5 Wide

Pants: 6

Shirt: Small

Nineteen-year-old Liz:

Shoes: 12 women or 10.5 men

Pants: 16 (Liz has autism and only likes purple, brown or pink)

Shirt: 2X

Sixty-three-year-old Becky:

Shoes: 9

Pants: XL stretchy material

Shirt: XL

Seventy-eight-year-old Jay:

Shoes: 10.5

Pants: 36/32

Shirt: Large

A YouCaring account has been set up for donations for Creekmores.

If you’d like to donate individual items to the family contact Brian Moore at 601-678-7205 or send donations to Becky Smith 11731 Rd. 539 Philadelphia, MS 39350.