Federal authorities are being called in to investigate a hanging death in Scott County that has been currently ruled as a suicide.

21-year-old Willie Jones was found dead at 327 Green Grove Road in Scott County on Thursday, February 8th. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says he asked the FBI, MBI, and the Attorney General’s office to investigate because of concerns from the family who think foul play is involved.

Sheriff Lee says Jones’ body has been brought to the state crime lab for an autopsy.