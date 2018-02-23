Home » Leake » Federal ICE agents make four arrests in Leake County

Federal ICE agents make four arrests in Leake County

On Thursday, February 22 federal immigration and customs agents (ICE), with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint law enforcement operation in Leake County.

Four illegal aliens were arrested and taken into custody by federal agents.

All were living on Pleasant Hill Road.

Manuel Cadenas-Pardo, 24, Pardo has been deported three times. He now faces felony charges. He was also driving a dark gray Dodge Charger that had a blue light in the windshield, a siren, a dash camera, and a badge in the car. A law enforcement type gun belt and a tee shirt with “POLICE” written on it were found in his house.

Juan A Custodio, 19, Custodio was riding in the car with Pardo

Laura Pardo Palma, 49, Palma lives in the house with Pardo and was in possession of a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol. For her to possess the pistol is a felony.

Elvia Ledezma Gonzalez, 38, Gonzalez had an AK-47 rifle/pistol in her truck. For her to possess the weapon is a felony.

