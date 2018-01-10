Home » Local » felony DUI, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

felony DUI, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Hope Michele Cumberland, 23, 1015 Golf Course Road, Philadelphia, disturbance of family, domestic violence simple assault

Edward C McCarty, 30, 10501 Road 610, Philadelphia, failure to pay, burglary-dwelling house

Marty Allson Williams, 42, 1061 Red Oak Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) felony – 3rd offense, contempt of court, failure to appear

Brandi Bozeman, 36, 10011 Hooper Lane, Philadelphia, two counts of contributing delinquency of a minor

Melanie Kaszubowski, 48, 1977 Tuck Wilks Road, Noxapater, shoplifting- less than $1000

Matthew Harris Rogers, 32, 103 North Gate Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Edwin Bell, 44, 10251 Road 363, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Terence A Ealy, 23, 305 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Randy Howard, 45, 10690 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

DeMario Montez Miller, 35, 966 Shellie Brown Road, Louisville, served fine off

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

