felony DUI, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Hope Michele Cumberland, 23, 1015 Golf Course Road, Philadelphia, disturbance of family, domestic violence simple assault
Edward C McCarty, 30, 10501 Road 610, Philadelphia, failure to pay, burglary-dwelling house
Marty Allson Williams, 42, 1061 Red Oak Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) felony – 3rd offense, contempt of court, failure to appear
Brandi Bozeman, 36, 10011 Hooper Lane, Philadelphia, two counts of contributing delinquency of a minor
Melanie Kaszubowski, 48, 1977 Tuck Wilks Road, Noxapater, shoplifting- less than $1000
Matthew Harris Rogers, 32, 103 North Gate Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Edwin Bell, 44, 10251 Road 363, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault
Terence A Ealy, 23, 305 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct
Randy Howard, 45, 10690 Highway 19 North, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
DeMario Montez Miller, 35, 966 Shellie Brown Road, Louisville, served fine off
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)