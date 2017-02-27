Felony Fleeing, Drive by Shooting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Daniel Ray Tyree, 36, Highway 19, Philadelphia, was charged with felony fleeing (failure to yield to blue lights) expired driver’s license, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, driving on the wrong side of the road, disregard for traffic device, seatbelt violation.
Kenshon Henderson, 21, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia was arrested and charged for a drive by shooting.
Other recent arrests:
- Amy Renee bounds, 41, 249 A West Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay fines
- Norman Junior Eakes, 37, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance, running of stop sign
- Dortaries Kendell Jobe, 24, 1718 Storm Road, Lena, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia
- Dennis Kelly Davis, 35, 10370 Road 294, Union, possession of paraphernalia, warrant for public drunk, incarceration order
- Mary Kathy Pinter, 52, 6654 Highway 35, Forest, DUS, indictment attempt to obtain a controlled substance, warrant failure to appear
- Darayus M. Harris, 29, 259 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
- James Chip Sciple, 37, 2563 Simmons Road, Little Rock, MS, petit larceny
- Curtis Bell, 50, 128 Eagle Hill, Choctaw, warrant failure to pay fines – public drunk
- Kenny Tommy Henderson, 25, 430 Austin Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana