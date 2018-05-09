Home » Local » felony fraud, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

felony fraud, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Jaqualon Brown, 20, 536 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, burglary-dwelling house

Ukisha Carter, 37, 260 23 Road B184, Meridian, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Lisa Michelle Devroede, 47, 10230 Road 608, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Chandler Files, 37, 11169 Byrd Doernner Road, Collinsville, possession of controlled substance

Carol Hickman Jim, 55, 13222 Highway 488, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Kimberly Luke, 33, 616 Columbus Avenue, Philadelphia, credit card, felony intent to defraud

Clifton Daniel McWilliams, 34, 10301 Road 1327, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Skylar Latrice Peebles, 27, 10320 Road 1357, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Christopher Shuler, 23, 534 Holland Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Amy R Westbrook, 37, 10200 Road 464, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license, careless driving

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

