Felony Possession, DUI, Indecent Exposure and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Andrew Bondie, 36, 10210 Road 406, Philadelphia was arrested for felony possession of beer, possession of marijuana, possession paraphernalia.
Jeffery Pilgrim, 41, 492 Hudson Chapel Road, Union, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Jasmine Nunn, 18, 15621 Highway 15 N, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no insurance, seatbelt violation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
Other recent arrests:
- Bobby Williams, 34, 275 Choctaw Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, indecent exposure
- David Corona, 52, 11590 Hwy 492 Lot 2, Philadelphia, identity theft
- Lisa Long, 44, 309 Key Street, Philadelphia, warrant no driver’s license, warrant simple assault causing bodily injury
- Brian Justin Irvin, 31, 11852 Hwy 16 West, Philadelphia, hold for justice court
- Nicholas Dewayne Wesley, 38, 180 Big Creek Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Deonka Gully, 22, 100 Stistrunk Lot #1, Philadelphia, obtaining a controlled substance
- Deonka Gully, 22, 100 Sistrunk Road Lot #1, obtaining a controlled substance
- Heather Warren, 22, 10191 Road 545, Philadelphia, conspiring to bring contraband into a corrections facility
- Britney Michelle Winstead, 20, 10191 Road 545, Philadelphia, conspiring to bring contraband into a corrections facility
- Julia Eubanks Hemphill, 26, 1915 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Daniel Wayne Franklin, 39, 10110 Road 430, Union, sale of a controlled substance
- Reginald R. Miller, 30, 326 Union Chapel PD, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license
- Cory B. Henry, 20, 630 St. Anne Road, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, improper equipment