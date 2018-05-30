felony pursuit, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Barnett, 28, 401 South Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, petit larceny- less than $1000
April Boler, 26, 600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, public drunk, disorderly conduct
Devin D Bray, 24, 1189 Steens Road, Steens, felony pursuit
Christopher Vashun Evans, 41, 102 Hickory Street, Union, possession of marijuana
Joe Allen Hickman, 62, 1079 Palmer Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, expired drivers license, no insurance
Laramie Jayroe, 22, 14501 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no drivers license
Doug Littlefield, 45, 149 Littlefield Road, Carthage, simple assault by threat
Candace D Mingo, 18, 150 Fani Lakna Circle, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Anita Suzanne Parker, 43, 11140 Road 339, Union, felony pursuit
Sheila Marie Simons, 46, 15221 Road 602, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct
Billy C Tingle Jr, 61, 15481 Road 505, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container violation
Lacey Yates, 34, 1019 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, threatening and harassing phone calls
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)