felony pursuit, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Barnett, 28, 401 South Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, petit larceny- less than $1000

April Boler, 26, 600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, public drunk, disorderly conduct

Devin D Bray, 24, 1189 Steens Road, Steens, felony pursuit

Christopher Vashun Evans, 41, 102 Hickory Street, Union, possession of marijuana

Joe Allen Hickman, 62, 1079 Palmer Road, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, expired drivers license, no insurance

Laramie Jayroe, 22, 14501 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no drivers license

Doug Littlefield, 45, 149 Littlefield Road, Carthage, simple assault by threat

Candace D Mingo, 18, 150 Fani Lakna Circle, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Anita Suzanne Parker, 43, 11140 Road 339, Union, felony pursuit

Sheila Marie Simons, 46, 15221 Road 602, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Billy C Tingle Jr, 61, 15481 Road 505, Philadelphia, public drunk, open container violation

Lacey Yates, 34, 1019 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia, threatening and harassing phone calls

