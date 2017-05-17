First Baptist Pre-K4 Zebra and Monkeys Visit Kicks 96 Studio (Video)

The 4 year old pre-k class (the Zebras and the Monkeys) from Philadelphia First Baptist Church came to take a tour of the Kicks 96 studio this morning.

Class teachers Brooke Clay, Tori McGowan and Marsha Graham brought their classes over to visit Kicks96. The kids got to record a little, see the morning house party studio, the news studio and the WTOK TV studio.

The kids sang “We are the World,” a special song that they will be singing in their Graduation on Thursday, May 18.

Listen to Kicks96 in the morning to hear the Monkeys and Zebras on the “Morning House Party.” Jeff Stewart recorded the visit so that the kids can hear themselves on air!