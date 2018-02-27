Fisher announces internal investigation

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has launched an investigation into allegations of MHP cadets being mistreated.

Commissioner Marshall Fisher made the announcement Monday that he has ordered an aggressive internal investigation. The allegations involved cadets in MHP Class 62 being mistreated by MHP personnel.

“These are very serious allegations that will not be tolerated in any form and any personnel found to have committed any act of misconduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Fisher said in a statement.

The Department of Public Safety said it looks forward to Class 62 graduating as scheduled on Mar. 6.