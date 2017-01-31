Fisher appointed public safety commissioner

A longtime law enforcement officer who has led Mississippi’s prison system the past two years is being named the new head of the state Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Phil Bryant Monday announced his nomination of Marshall Fisher as public safety commissioner.

Fisher will succeed Albert Santa Cruz, who is retiring Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the state Crime Lab.

Fisher was MBN director from 2005 to 2014. Bryant chose him to be Department of Corrections commissioner in January 2015 after the former prisons chief, Christopher Epps, retired and was indicted on federal corruption charges.

Before working for MBN, Fisher spent two decades working for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The chief of staff for the Department of Corrections, Pelicia Hall, becomes the acting commissioner to oversee the prison system.

Hall is an attorney. She has been chief of staff at corrections since March 2015. From July 2008 to April 2011, she was an assistant attorney general assigned to the Department of Corrections. After that, she was chief attorney for the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.