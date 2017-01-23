Five-year-old drowns in Neshoba County (AUDIO)

A five-year-old boy’s body was found in a farm pond on Saturday morning in Neshoba County.

The accident happened around 9:30 Saturday morning.

Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens said, “a man, who had been hunting, found the body of a five-year-old boy Saturday morning floating in the water.”

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said the accident happened on River Road (Road 602) that runs between Highway 16/19 in Neshoba County.

The child was seen earlier that morning playing with his sister in the house by his mother. At some point the 5-year old boy made his way outside and down to a family farm pond.

Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens said “the mother saw him around 8:30-9 am playing in the house. The parents said the child had gotten out of the house before and they had taken precautions to stop him. He made his way outside, got out in the yard and walked down the pond levee to the water.”

“A family member who had been hunting, saw something floating in the water, he thought it was a dog, but after going to retrieve it he found it was a child’s body,” Stephens continued.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said the man who found the body was a family member who lives next to the victim’s home.

“The body has been taken for an autopsy, the autopsy will be done today,” Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens.

Philadelphia reporter Lindsey Jennings will have more on the drowning accident on WTOK tonight. Please pray for the family.