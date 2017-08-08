FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Neshoba, Leake, and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Neshoba, Leake and several other counties in the Kicks 96 News coverage area.

Other counties in the watch area include Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Holmes, Attala, Montgomery, and Winston.

The watch will remain in effect until 7:00 pm Wednesday night.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The NWS urges residents in the watch area to monitor the weather and be prepared to take action if flash flood warnings are issued.