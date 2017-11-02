Home » Local » Follow Scott Central football on 98.3 FM

Follow Scott Central football on 98.3 FM

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce that Scott Central Rebel playoff football can be heard on 98.3 WKOZ-FM.

The games will also be available via audio stream at Breeyznews.com and Kicks96news.com.

“Scott Central has had a fantastic season and we’re excited to provide a way for Rebel fans to follow their team throughout the playoffs,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell.

The Rebels finished the regular season as champions of Region 4-2A with a 10-1 record.

The team will host East Webster in the opening round of the MHSAA 2A Playoffs Friday, Nov. 3 beginning at 7:00 pm.

Play-by-play commentator Durward Stanton and the Boswell Media Sports crew will go live from the stadium beginning at 6:45 pm.

 

