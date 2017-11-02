Follow Scott Central football on 98.3 FM

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce that Scott Central Rebel playoff football can be heard on 98.3 WKOZ-FM.

The games will also be available via audio stream at Breeyznews.com and Kicks96news.com.

“Scott Central has had a fantastic season and we’re excited to provide a way for Rebel fans to follow their team throughout the playoffs,” said Boswell Media President Johnny Boswell.

The Rebels finished the regular season as champions of Region 4-2A with a 10-1 record.

The team will host East Webster in the opening round of the MHSAA 2A Playoffs Friday, Nov. 3 beginning at 7:00 pm.

Play-by-play commentator Durward Stanton and the Boswell Media Sports crew will go live from the stadium beginning at 6:45 pm.