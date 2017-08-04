Football coaches watchful of players in the heat

Football season starts in just a few weeks and players are already on the field, sweating it out in the blazing sun.

The death of a high football player in north Mississippi, who collapsed after practice, has local coaches paying close attention to their players health.

The sun is unforgiving as the Rockets run through drill after drill to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We practice for about three hours or so,” says Collin Hunt, linebacker.

Sweating through the practice in the scorching heat can be brutal, but coaches at Neshoba Central have players take water breaks every 15 minutes.

“We also have a submerged tub on the field that we keep coolers of ice next to,” says Neshoba Central Athletic Director Tommy Holland.

While the players are pushed hard, coaches are keeping a watchful eye on them to make sure they can handle it, physically.

“Our practices are broken up into a lot of groups,” says Holland. “Each coach has a group and it’s smaller numbers in that group.”

Small groups allow coaches to have a lot of one-on-one interaction with the players, making it easier to watch for signs of heat exhaustion.

To help keep cool, coaches have the players build up to their full uniform.

“It’s good because it will help us get conditioned for Friday nights,” says Hunt.

Players start the first day of practice wearing just their helmet and each day, they add padding for 15 days.

“Even though they come up here working in the summer and they would go out and run, it’s nothing like wearing that helmet and those pads,” says Holland. “It’s like an insulator. The heat can’t escape.”

When these athletes are crushing and tackling each other they’re carrying an extra 15 pounds of gear.

“At 95 to 100 degrees possible days, it can be strenuous to the body,” says Holland.

Neshoba Central’s first game will be played on August 18 along with most schools in Mississippi.