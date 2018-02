Philadelphia Arts Council presents the musical “Footloose” Thursday March 1, through Sunday, March 4 at the Ellis Theater. The musical will star Carlos Castillo as Ren and Ashlie Stewart as Ariel. Footloose is directed by Kinsey Goldmen The musical will begin at 7 p.m. March 1 through March 3, with a 2 p.m. matinee on both March 3 and March 4. General admission will be $15. Arts Council members will be admitted for $10; students ages 2 to high school, $5; and children under two, free.