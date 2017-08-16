forgery, DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Nelson Gomez Balbuena, 36, 430 Columbus Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, reckless driving, no insurance, no drivers license

Parrish Clark, 33, 1013 Golf Course Road, Philadelphia, trespassing, uttering forgery under $1000

John Nathan Davis, 31, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, disturbance of family

Leland C. Gibson, 28, 122 Wolf Trail, Philadelphia, simple assault

Lisa Ann Jones, 34, 11931 Road 355, Union, petit larceny less than $1000

Stephen Lavaar McComb, 28, 319 South Allen Street, Eupora, hold for other agency

Wesley Moulds, 19, 5093 Jeffery Acres North Road, Meridian, public drunk

Scottie Level Pinson, 46, 3025 Pleasant Grove Road, Little Rock, hold for other agency

Javon Spencer, 18, 215 Johnson Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1000

Laqula Tell, 28, 1133 Red Dog Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, suspended drivers license

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)