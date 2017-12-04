forgery, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Lejamie Hill, 25, 308 Pearl Avenue, Philadelphia, resisting arrest – 2 counts, failure to pay

Steven Brant Saunders, 29, 532 Jefferson Street, Philadelphia, failure to obey police officer directing traffic, public drunk

Cierra Antrinette Clemons, 26, 430 Barham Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000, simple assault – by threat

Joshua Latre McClelland, 25, 1125 East Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

James Charles Williams, 55, 10160 Road 345, Union, public drunk, possession of alcohol in dry county

Jacob Brian Corda, 28, 5704 Dorchester Way, Birmingham, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana

Felica Hurt, 33, 1509 Old Highway 31 East, Westmorland, TN, hold for other agency

Cassie Lynn Price, 20, 10470 Road 123, Philadelphia, uttering forgery

Candie Marie Trent, 29, 2338 Highway 492, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in dry county, child endangerment, no drivers license, no proof of insurance

Skipper T. Burham, 52, 10380 Road 432, Union, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)