forgery, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Lejamie Hill, 25, 308 Pearl Avenue, Philadelphia, resisting arrest – 2 counts, failure to pay
Steven Brant Saunders, 29, 532 Jefferson Street, Philadelphia, failure to obey police officer directing traffic, public drunk
Cierra Antrinette Clemons, 26, 430 Barham Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000, simple assault – by threat
Joshua Latre McClelland, 25, 1125 East Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay
James Charles Williams, 55, 10160 Road 345, Union, public drunk, possession of alcohol in dry county
Jacob Brian Corda, 28, 5704 Dorchester Way, Birmingham, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana
Felica Hurt, 33, 1509 Old Highway 31 East, Westmorland, TN, hold for other agency
Cassie Lynn Price, 20, 10470 Road 123, Philadelphia, uttering forgery
Candie Marie Trent, 29, 2338 Highway 492, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in dry county, child endangerment, no drivers license, no proof of insurance
Skipper T. Burham, 52, 10380 Road 432, Union, contempt of court
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)