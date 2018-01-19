Former Attala County Sheriff dies

Breezy News has learned that former Attala County Troy Steed died Thursday afternoon at the age of 68.

Steed served as Attala County Sheriff from January 1988 – December 2002.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail released the following statement to Breezy News Friday morning:

“On behalf of the Attala County Sheriff’s Office, we want to give our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Sheriff Troy Steed. We would to thank Sheriff Steed for his military service and serving Attala County as our sheriff. God bless his family and friends.”

Prior to his time as sheriff, Steed served as an officer for the Kosciusko Police Department from 1972 – 1987 and also fought in the Vietnam War.

“We here at Boswell Media would like to thank Sheriff Steed for his many years of service to our city, county, and country,” said Boswell Media CEO Johnny Boswell. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 5:00 pm Saturday, Jan. 20.

Funeral will be held Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Tabernacle Cemetery.