Former Gov. Haley Barbour to speak at Mississippi State

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is going back to school.

Barbour will speak today at Mississippi State as part of the university’s Lamar Conerly Governance Lecture Series.

The lecture series is organized by the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President, the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and the Pre-Law Society. Barbour’s presentation on leadership will be held at 1 p.m. in the Colvard Student Union. It’s free and open to the public.

Barbour served as governor from 2004 through 2012. He is also a former chairman of the Republican National Committee and former White House political affairs director. In addition, he’s the founding partner of BGR Group, where he heads advocacy coalitions, lobbies and remains a major force in Republican party politics.