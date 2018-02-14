Former MLB and NFL star set to speak at Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast

The Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will host its 10th annual Eagle Club Recognition Breakfast Thursday morning.That event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Kahlmus Auditorium on the MSU Meridian campus.

Executive director of the Choctaw Area Council Boy Scouts Ken Kercheval addressed the Downtown Meridian Optimist Club. He said the event is the biggest fundraiser of the year to help out area Boy Scouts.

“Every day, we’re seeing how our kids get opportunities through scouting. Just through a simple merit badge they learn a skill where they’ll either save their life or save someone else’s life. They’ll learn a merit badge that gives them ability to find a career,” said Kercheval.

The Optimist Club also donated a check to the Boy Scouts Tuesday. The guest speaker at Thursday’s program will be former NFL and MLB star Brian Jordan.