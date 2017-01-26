Four Mississippi counties declared federal disaster areas

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump declared Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties federal disaster areas from severe storms and tornadoes that hit Mississippi Jan. 21.

“I would like to thank President Trump’s administration for its exceptionally quick response to our Mississippians in need,” said Gov. Bryant. “With more than 500 homes either destroyed or having suffered major damage, this federal assistance is critical to help these counties recover. Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the four people killed, those injured and everyone who is faced with the task of rebuilding.”

Approved in this disaster declaration are:

• Individual Assistance- Grants to individuals and households.

• Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (Statewide).

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams made up of MEMA, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and local officials are surveying additional damages to be considered for additional federal disaster assistance.

Anyone with damages in these counties may apply by going to www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The speech or hearing impaired may call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585.