Four people found dead in Toomsuba

Four people were found dead at a residence in Lauderdale County Tuesday morning.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says the deaths were due to a shooting. The residence is located on Butts Road in Toomsuba.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun stressed there is no danger or threat to any of the schools in the area.

The crime scene unit from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived late Tuesday morning to assist.

The deceased were three women and a child. Cobler said another child was found physically unharmed at the home and taken to a local hospital.

Cobler says neighbors called a sheriff’s deputy to the home after they didn’t see any activity there Monday. Cobler says the deputy found a shattered screen door with a bullet hole.