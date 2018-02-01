The United Way of East Mississippi’s free income tax preparation program will begin Feb. 5.

The Income Tax Preparation Program (ITPP) is designed to promote and support free tax preparation to individuals/households with an annual income less than $54,000.

Tax prep will begin Monday, February 5 and run thru Monday, April 16. Income Tax Prep services are available at the United Way of East Mississippi office located at 4817 North Park Drive, Meridian, MS 39305.

There is no charge to have your taxes prepared and e-filed. Tax Prep is by appointment only so please call 601-693-2732.