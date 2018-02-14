Fresenius opens new facility

A new dialysis center opened in Philadelphia.

Fresenius Kidney Care located on 1100 Central Dr. had a ribbon cutting and open house. People were able to tour the facility and learn more about dialysis treatment.

Patients spend on average about four hours on a dialysis machine three days a week. Due to the amount of people being diagnosed with dialysis, Fresenius Kidney Care wanted to open another clinic to better serve patients in our area.

“We decided to build in Philadelphia to help give patients the opportunity to not drive so far, and to help with the growth,” said Director Mike Callahan.

Fresenius Kidney Care is open Monday through Saturday. The new clinic can serve up to 80 patients.