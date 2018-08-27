Frey named interim head football coach for PHS Tornadoes

Coach David Frey has been named as interim football coach for the Tornadoes, after the resignation of Head Coach Bobby Hall on Sunday.

“While we are saddened by Coach Hall’s departure, we are pleased that Coach Frey has accepted the position as the interim head football coach,” said Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Hull.

“Coach Frey knows our athletes and the game plan that is in place for our team. He will step into the role and hit the ground running,” continuned Dr. Hull.

Coach Frey brings a lot of experience to the team. Frey is in his fourth season as defensive coordinator for the Tornadoes. Before joining the Philadelphia Football Coaching Staff, Coach Frey was at Nanih Waya and Kosciusko School Districts.

“Our team, football coaches, and school will continue to support our program and push out student-athletes to achieve,” stated Dr. Hull.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as the interim head football coach,” said Coach David Frey.

“We have a solid tradition of winning, and my goal is to continue in the tradition. I am looking forward to the responsibilities. I am looking forward to working with the assistant coaches and with our athletes,” stated Coach Frey.