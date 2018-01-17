Frostbite danger in the bitter cold

Frostbite is a real threat and just one of several, cold weather dangers we all have to watch out for and we brace for another bitterly cold night.

Extremely cold temperatures accompanied with low wind chill readings can cause frostbite.

“Discoloration of the skin. Most of the tips of the fingers and the toes,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar, Neshoba County General Hospital.

Dr. Kumar says frostbite can happen within minutes depending on how cold it is.

“It is actually more dangerous than we think and it is more prevalent than we think,” said Dr. Kumar.

Frostbite is rare in the deep south because of our typically mild winters, but it can happen.

“Since we are not exposed to snow mostly, we can get excited and have a sudden exposure,” said Dr. Kumar.

Remember to wear protective winter clothes if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

Keeping your fingers, toes and ears warm can help prevent frostbite but there’s no guarantee that it will always work. If you start to lose feeling or your skin changes color don’t try to thaw yourself too fast.

“Just gradually warm yourself,” said Dr. Kumar. “Don’t dip your extremities in hot water or anything like that.”

Warm yourself by breathing into the affected area and then go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.

Frostbite treatment includes rewarming the affected area, administering medication for pain and at times- giving the patient a tetanus shot. In severe cases, amputation may be required for the frostbitten area.