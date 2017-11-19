Fundraiser set for Lilah Kate Joiner

A fundraiser will be held at the Carthage Coliseum for Lilah Kate Joiner on Saturday, December 2 with $10 fish plates (with fries, coleslaw and dessert, tea included) from 11 am – 6 pm.

There will be an auction form 3-5pm, cake walks, pick-a-square, and inflatables. The Jason Miller Band will play at 7:30 pm, $15 cover charge at the door.

Lilah Kate Joiner is the 23-month-old daughter of Katherin (KD) Joiner and the late Tanner Joiner. She was diagnosed with Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease prior to birth and had both kidneys removed at age 4 months. Lilah Kate is on dialysis and currently on the waiting list in Pittsburgh, PA to receive a kidney and liver transplant. Visit on Facebook “COTA for Lilah Kate” or to directly donate to Lilah Kate cota.donorpages.com/patientonlinedonation/COTAforLilahKat