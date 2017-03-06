Home » Leake » The Gators advances to the 4A State Championship round

The Gators advances to the 4A State Championship round

Posted on by Staff Report

The Gators come to advance to the championship round of the 4A state tournament. The Gators played a slow first quarter that gave them a three point deficit  (9-12) at the end of the quarter. The Gators played harder in the second quarter that ended in a tie against the Ripley Tigers (23-23) at the end of the half. The Gators offense picked up in the third quarter that gave them a 2 point lead (35-32) at the end of the third quarter. The Gators would win by 6 points (53-47) against the Tigers. The Gators will advance to the championship round of the 4A state tournament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*