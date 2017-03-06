The Gators advances to the 4A State Championship round

The Gators come to advance to the championship round of the 4A state tournament. The Gators played a slow first quarter that gave them a three point deficit (9-12) at the end of the quarter. The Gators played harder in the second quarter that ended in a tie against the Ripley Tigers (23-23) at the end of the half. The Gators offense picked up in the third quarter that gave them a 2 point lead (35-32) at the end of the third quarter. The Gators would win by 6 points (53-47) against the Tigers. The Gators will advance to the championship round of the 4A state tournament.