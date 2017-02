The Leake Central Gators go against Lafayette in the divisional playoffs.The Gators would take a commanding 8 point lead in the 1st quarter (16-18) and by halftime were leading by 6 points (26-20). The Gators continued to dominate in the second half making dynamic shots and holding tight defense. The Gators were up by 5 points (40-35) at the end of the 3rd. The Gators closed out the game by finishing with a 13 point (50-37) lead. The Gators advances to the next round of the playoffs.