Geyser Falls Water Theme Park Donates to the Hamasa Shriners

Pearl River Resort’s Geyser Falls Water Theme Park has donated more than $10,000 to the Hamasa Shriners of Meridian. The collaboration between Geyser Falls and the Shriners began in May, when a portion of ticket sales, online and at the gate, were designated to help the Shriners. Rahka Brescia, Director of Geyser Falls Water Theme Park, said “We are happy to assist the Hamasa Shriners. They are a non-profit organization that solely caters to children, including Tribal members”.

The Shriners operate burn and orthopedic hospitals across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They provide meals, housing, and transportation for children and their families. The transportation of children from their home, to the hospital, and back home, is the Shriners greatest expense.

Kem Banks, Potentate of Hamasa Shriners 2018, stated, “The biggest thing we do is help children, that’s all we do…It’s a wonderful thing to see what the Tribe has done for its people and for the community. We really appreciate this wonderful gift”.