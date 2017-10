Friends of Golden Memorial State Park will hold its annual Fall Festival for Kids 15 and Under, Saturday, October 21st beginning at 5 pm. There will be a Haunted Trail, Hay Rides, Fun & Games.

Golden Memorial is located on Hwy 492 East of Walnut Grove or West of Sebastopol on Damascus Rd.

​​ FREE Admission. ​For more info, Call 601-253-2237