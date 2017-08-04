Golden Memorial State Park Youth Fishing Rodeo – August 26

The Annual Golden Memorial State Park Youth Fishing Rodeo is slated for Saturday, August 26th at 8:30 AM. Youth 15 and under are eligible to participate in fishing for prizes and tagged fish. Participants are responsible for their own tackle, bait, fish strings, and coolers. FREE ADMISSION.
Golden Memorial is located 3 miles east of Walnut Grove on Highway 492 and West of Sebastopol on Damascus Road. The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Wwildlife Fisheries & Parks and Friends of Golden Memorial State Park.
For more information, call the park ranger’s office at 601-253-2237.