Golden Memorial State Park Youth Fishing Rodeo – August 26

The Annual Golden Memorial State Park Youth Fishing Rodeo is slated for Saturday, August 2​​6th at 8:30 AM. Youth 15 and under are eligible to participate in fishing for prizes and tagged fish. Participants are responsible for their own tackle, bait, fish strings, and coolers. ​FREE ADMISSION.​

Golden Memorial is located 3 miles east of Walnut Grove on Highway 492​ and West of Sebastopol on Damascus Road.​ The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of W​wildlife​ Fisheries & Parks and Friends of Golden Memorial State Park.

For more information, call the park ​ranger’s office at 601-253-2237.