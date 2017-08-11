grand larceny, aggravated assault, shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Kathleen Baczkowski, 46, 17291 Highway 15 South, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Ciarra Haven Burton, 21, 2627 Decatur Straton Road, destroying public property

Demarcus Auntrell Davis, 37, 410 Methodist Cemetery Road, Noxapater, hold for other agency

John A. Gilbert, 40, 10141 Road 260, Union, failure to pay

Arthur Junior Johnson, 51, 10011 Road 549, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Stacie Lynn Miles, 34, 10110 Road 389, DeKalb, two counts of shoplifting

Megan Morris, 26, 16820 Highway 15, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Sammi Jo Rich, 22, 9664 County Road 430, Meridian, public drunk, disorderly conduct

Marcus Smith, 25, Highway 16 South Canal Road, Philadelphia, domestic violence, aggravated assault, malicious mischief

Cody Wilkerson, 26, 15390 Road 210, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, grand larceny

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)