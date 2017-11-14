grand larceny, burglary, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jacob Brian Corda, 28, 5704 Dorchester Way, Birmingham, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana

Felica Hurt, 33, 1509 Old Highway 31 East, Westmorland, TN, hold for other agency

Robin M. Davis, 36, 102 Choctaw Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, suspended drivers license, bad check – felony, failure to pay

Angela Deshay Jenkins, 31, 5842 Ebenzer Road 418, Carthage, burglary, false pretense misdemeanor

Luis Raul Orozco, 37, 624 Columbus Avenue, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to yield to blue light/siren, driving on wrong side of road, disobey traffic control device, improper equipment, right-of-way failure to yield from private road, no drivers license, no insurance

Jackie Tucker, 57, 1053 Highway 370, Dumas, possession of marijuana, possession of a counterfeit substance, possession of controlled substance

Dustin Glenn, 35, 11131 Road 127, Philadelphia, grand larceny- more than $1000, petit larceny- less than $1000

David Nowell, 33, 11791 Road 539, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)