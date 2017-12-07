Home » Local » grand larceny, DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

grand larceny, DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Sherayah Eades, 28, 10270 BIA 2215, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Sherayah Eades

Criuse Allen Petty, 24, 208 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1,000

Criuse Allen Petty

Alicia Boler, 31, 600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Alicia Boler

Kevin Eakes, 42, 10391 Road 1535, Philadelphia, probation violation

Kevin Eakes

Chaney Manning, 24, 12901 Highway 488, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Chaney Manning

Shirley Elizabeth Vanstory, 35, 10311 Highway 16 West, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) second offense, no license tag, no proof of insurance, no drivers license

Shirley Elizabeth Vanstory

Justice Corde Fielder, 19, 169 Wolf Trail, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Justice Corde Fielder

Michael Miller, 61, 182 Miller Road, Weir, driving under the influence (DUI) third offense, no drivers license, no insurance, disorderly conduct

Michael Miller

Adriel Errol Stephens, 31, 126 Willis Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Adriel Errol Stephens

Crystal McWilliams, 26, 3473 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, grand larceny- more than $1000

Crystal McWilliams

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

Submit a Comment