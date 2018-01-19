grand larceny, possession, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Sytoria Rena Wash, 40, 103 Rose Street, Forest, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Isiah Clemons, 19, 88 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000, trespassing

Laura Beth Mathis, 29, 905 Sullivan Road, Preston, shoplifting- less than $1000, trespassing

Kenneth Wayne Ray, Jr, 20, 14461 Highway 832, Philadelphia, trespassing less than larceny (joy riding), grand larceny- more than $1000

Wauseka Wells York, 27, 122 River Oaks Circle, Philadelphia, open container violation, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance

Michael Lindley Goodin, 37, 10631 Road 147, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Stanley Fulton, 52, 120 Hunt Street, Louisville, Philadelphia, failure to pay, sale of controlled substance

Lee William Parkerson, 31, 194 South Oswald Road, Philadelphia, (6) six counts of conspiracy to commit a crime-felony, failure to pay, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Kristen Wesley, 29, 134 Dixon Road, Choctaw, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

David Brock Cook, 41, 14331 Road 729, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Kelvin L Matthews, 41, 564 State Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, domestic violence simple assault

James Hickman Reed, 35, 11470 County Road 149, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

Draven Elias Barlow, 21, 10040 Road 391, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Pollyanna Hickman, 50, 129 Bates Lane, Philadelphia, removing property subject to lien out of state-federal

Steven L Taylor, 44, 273 A. Avenue, Philadelphia, trespassing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)