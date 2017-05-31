Guard releases name of fallen soldier

The Mississippi National Guard has released the name of one of its members killed Monday during a training exercise in California.

Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas, 24, of Amory, died during training operations the evening of May 29 at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin. The tank he was in overturned.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Sgt. Thomas’ family and friends,” said Col. Doug Ferguson, commander of the 155th ABCT. “We have lost a valuable member of our team and this loss will be felt across the brigade.”

Three others were injured but all have been released from the hospital.

Thomas, of the Senatobia-based 2d Battalion, 198th Armored Regiment, was among four 2-198 AR soldiers conducting combat maneuver operations in a M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Main Battle Tank.

The 2-198 AR is a subordinate battalion within the Tupelo-based 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.