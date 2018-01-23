Home » Local » Gun found in Lake Middle School student’s backpack

Gun found in Lake Middle School student’s backpack

Posted on

Scott County School District Superintendent Tony McGee says an 8th grader at Lake Middle School was found with a gun in their backpack.

Dr. McGee says another student alerted authorities about the gun and the school was put on lockdown. He says the gun was found by authorities during a search of the student’s backpack. Dr. McGee says they followed district and state policy, which calls for a one year suspension for taking a weapon on campus.

No one was hurt in the incident. The student’s name is not being released.

Submit a Comment