Gun found in Lake Middle School student’s backpack

Scott County School District Superintendent Tony McGee says an 8th grader at Lake Middle School was found with a gun in their backpack.

Dr. McGee says another student alerted authorities about the gun and the school was put on lockdown. He says the gun was found by authorities during a search of the student’s backpack. Dr. McGee says they followed district and state policy, which calls for a one year suspension for taking a weapon on campus.

No one was hurt in the incident. The student’s name is not being released.