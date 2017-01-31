Home » Leake » Guns and crack cocaine confiscated in KPD drug raid

Guns and crack cocaine confiscated in KPD drug raid

IMG_1322
Posted on by Mina Mooney

The Kosciusko Police Department confiscated over $7,000 worth of drugs and firearms following a weekend drug raid.

Investigator Greg Collins said the bust happened Saturday night around 8:40 pm at a house on Carter Street.

During the operation, the Kosciusko Police Department, with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff’s office, confiscated over $7,000 worth of crack cocaine and marijuana, $930 in cash, and three handguns.

Seven people were arrested in the case.

Charges include possession of controlled substance, weapon possession by a felon, and malicious mischief.

All seven individuals were taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Arrests made in the drug raid include:

  • Courtney Lewis, 30-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor) and weapon possession by a felon.
  • Lakendrick Williams, 37-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor) and weapon possession by a felon.
  • Orlando Gentry, 30-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor).
  • Steven Triplett, 27-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor).
  • Kelvin Williams, 26-year-old black male, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor).
  • Crystal Olive, 31-year-old black female, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor), contempt of court, and malicious mischief.
  • Demetrius Olive, 32-year-old black female, for possession of a controlled substance (felony) and marijuana (misdemeanor) and malicious mischief.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*