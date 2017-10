There will be Halloween fun lurking around every corner. The Neshoba County Library will be hosting “Halloween In The Park” Saturday, October 28 starting at 6 pm in Deweese Park. Two free Halloween movie will be shown. Halloween in the Park will be A Night of Monsters featuring the original Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein, back to back, with no interruption in DeWeese Park. There will also be games, concessions, activities and maybe a few scares.