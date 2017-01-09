Harlem Globetrotters Bring New Tour to Jackson

Listen to Kicks 96’s “Morning House Party” with Jeff Stewart on Tuesday, January 10 at 7:55am to hear the live interview with Harlem Globetrotter Wun “TheShot” Versher.

Wun “TheShot” Versher is one of the greatest shooters in team history the 4-point shot is well with in his range–and has been involved in some of the organization’s most historical and memorable moments.

As the Harlem Globetrotters prepare to bring their 2017 World Tour to Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., the iconic team took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day. Only one year after setting seven official Guinness World Records titles, the Globetrotters broke a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot.

(courtesy Harlem Globetrotters)

The records were broken at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs, during the 12th annual Guinness World Records Day, a global celebration of record breaking launched to celebrate the day the Guinness World Records book sold its 100 millionth copy. Since 2000, the Globetrotters now own 15 current Guinness World Records.

“We are the original trick shot artists, so it is great to reclaim our records and reestablish our dominance,” said Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton. “We have been training hard so to have a day where we push the limits and try some fun yet challenging shots, is pretty cool. I mean, how many people can say they’re a Guinness World Records title holder? We can’t wait to put smiles on people’s faces as we demonstrate our skills and talents on the upcoming world tour.”

Among the nine Guinness World Records titles which were set by the Globetrotters, four of them reclaimed records that were originally held by the team and then broken by Dude Perfect. The Globetrotters reclaimed the records of longest basketball hook shot, longest basketball shot blindfolded, most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute, and longest blindfolded basketball hook shot.

Here’s a full look at the records set by the Globetrotters:

The Globetrotters will tip off their 2017 World Tour on Dec. 26 and will play in over 250 North American markets as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

