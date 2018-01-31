Harper on SOTU, Trump, retirement from House

Mississippi U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper spoke with our Alana Austin in Washington in advance of President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Harper praised what he called Trump’s signature legislation, the tax reform bill that passed Congress, significantly cutting corporate tax rates and including tax breaks for ordinary taxpayers. He says Trump deserves some applause and credit for making that happen.

Harper said he’s hopeful that Congress can create a way for infrastructure across the nation to be addressed. He said that is a bipartisan issue that should get bipartisan support.

The Republican has been in Congress for almost ten years. This will be his last term in the House as he’s not seeking re-election. Harper said he has been honored to serve but feels the time is right to leave the House. He and his wife are also expecting their first grandchild later this year.

Harper called his district, the third congressional district of east and central Mississippi, “the best in the country”.