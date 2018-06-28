Home » Leake » Heat Warning in effect

Potentially dangerous heat stress is expected to continue through Friday. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s with heat indices well into the 100s. Heat indices could range from 99° to 106° across the area.

In addition, isolated thunderstorms are possible across East & South Mississippi this afternoon. Elsewhere, expect mostly dry conditions & partly cloudy skies.

Make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if engaged in outdoor activities, & do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. “Look before you lock!”

