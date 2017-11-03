Home » Local » Helmet to Helmet Playoff Scott Central vs. East Webster!

Helmet to Helmet Playoff Scott Central vs. East Webster!

The first round of the Helmet to Helmet Playoffs were taken on by the East Webster Wolverines and The Scott Central Rebels. The first quarter was a head to head battle, gaining no points for either team. (0-0) The second quarter was very fast paced, Scott Central scored three touchdowns against the Wolverines. (23-0)  Third quarter rolled around and it was a success for Scott Central, not so much East Webster. (30-0) The final quarter Scott Central’s score continued to grow and they scored two more touchdowns against East Webster. (51-0) Final score (51-0) Both teams never got discouraged or too confident, giving us a great show to watch. Congratulations!

