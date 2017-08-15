Helmet-to-Helmet returning for another season with Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports is proud to announce the Helmet-to-Helmet broadcast series will return for the 2017 football season.
Helmet-to-Helmet is an 11-game broadcast schedule featuring high school football teams throughout central Mississippi.
“Helmet-to-Helmet is designed to shine the spotlight on schools and athletes that are important to our region, but might not get the press of the larger programs,” said Boswell Media Presdient Johnny Boswell. “We will be focusing on rivals and match-ups that should be exciting and important to these schools and athletes.”
This year’s schedule features teams from Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties.
Each week’s Helmet-to-Helmet game will be available on Cruisin 98.3 and the Cruisin 98 mobile app.
The first Helmet-to-Helmet broadcast is set for Friday, Aug. 18.
2017 Helmet-to-Helmet Broadcast Schedule:
- August 18: Choctaw Central at Union
- August 25: Leake Central at Leake County
- September 1: Newton County at Scott Central
- September 8: Sebastopol at Ethel
- September 15: Newton County at Union
- September 22: Leake County at Ethel
- September 29: Leake Central at Kosciusko
- October 6: Morton at Choctaw Central
- October 13: New Hope at Leake Central
- October 20: Vardaman at Sebastopol
- October 27: Louisville at Leake Central