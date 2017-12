The Kosciusko Police Department is looking for an alleged shoplifter.

Investigator Greg Collins said his office is looking for the male in this surveillance video from Central Mississippi Firearms. The subject wearing blue in this footage is seen concealing ammunition before exiting the establishment.

That incident took place Wednesday, December 20 at approximately 3:00 pm.

If you can identify this person, call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.