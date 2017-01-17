Help Spread the Word – National Day of Racial Healing – #thedaytoheal (Audio)

Today is National Day of Racial Healing (Jan. 17, 2017.)

Leroy Clemons with The Neshoba Youth Coalition visited Kicks 96 and hosted the “Morning House Party” with Jeff Stewart this morning to talk about National Day of Racial Healing.

Clemons said, “one of the things we are focusing on for the National Day of Racial Healing is a photo challenge, because a picture is worth a thousand words, there is nothing like a picture of two friends.”

“We are challenging Neshoba County and surrounding counties to participate in the photo challenge. Take a picture of you and a friend of a different ethnicity and post it to your social media page with #thedaytoheal and #TRHT,” Clemons continued.

Share your photos with #thedaytoheal and help get the word out.

The National Day of Racial Healing is an effort to advance racial healing in communities across country to create an environment where all children can thrive.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), together with more than 130 organizations committed to its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) enterprise, are leading and promoting a National Day of Racial Healing. Individuals, organizations and communities across the United States will participate in activities, events and actions to heal the wounds created by racial, ethnic and religious bias and build an equitable and just society so that all children can thrive.

Find out more by visiting http://www.dayofracialhealing.com

Audio: Leroy Clemons