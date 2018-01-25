High school dropouts get second chance to earn diploma

High school dropouts are getting a second chance to get their diploma. The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians started a virtual learning center for students to complete the courses needed to graduate.

“I dropped out of school,” Glendria Dixon said.

Dixon isn’t alone. Several other tribal members never earned a diploma either, but that’s changing thanks to the newly opened Choctaw Virtual Learning Center.

“The students will have the option to participate in the graduation ceremony in May at Choctaw Central High School,” Choctaw Virtual Learning Center Administrator Gene Cliburn said.

Students are picking up where they left off before dropping out.

“Pretty easy. Some [courses] were difficult, but I’m getting there,” Dixon said.

The Virtual Learning Center is self-determined. Students work at their own pace to complete the courses needed to graduate.

“We’ve partnered with an online company, Grade Results,” Cliburn said. “We have 9,000 course offering, all provided in this blended learning lab with live teachers.”

Graduation rates across Mississippi continue to improve, but dropout rates are still a big concern.

“We’ve had three students graduate already,” Cliburn said. “It’s the first program like this that I know of. It’s very forward-thinking in an effort to provide an alternate route for their students who’ve dropped out.”

These students are getting a second chance and are determined to further their education.

“Hopefully, go to college,” Dixon said.

The Choctaw Virtual Learning Center is for dropouts ages 16 to 23. To enroll, contact Caylin Nickey at caylin.nickey@choctaw.org or 601-663-7926.